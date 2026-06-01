KazMunayGas advances cooperation under oilfield services agreement with Türkiye's TPAO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company KazMunayGas and Türkiye discussed the current status of cooperation under an oilfield services agreement with Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO), Trend reports via KazMunayGas.

The issue was reviewed during a meeting between KazMunayGas Chairman Askhatt Khasenov and Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week-2026 in Baku, on June 1.

The particular attention was paid to focusing on expanding joint activities in drilling, well services and production support. The corresponding agreement was signed during the state visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Kazakhstan in May 2026.

The parties are currently considering opportunities to involve KazMunayGas oilfield service companies in TPAO projects in various countries, taking into account their expertise in drilling operations, well servicing, maintenance, well completion and other production-related services.