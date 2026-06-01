SOCAR aligns decarbonization strategy with national emissions targets - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. SOCAR is aligning its decarbonization strategy with Azerbaijan's updated national emissions reduction targets, Deputy Vice President Hikmet Abdullayev said at panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

Speaking during a panel discussion, Abdullayev said the company's climate goals are being adjusted to reflect the country's newly adopted emissions reduction commitments.

According to him, the latest Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) prepared and submitted this year by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources set ambitious nationwide targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Abdullayev said SOCAR has reviewed the document and has begun aligning its emissions reduction and decarbonization objectives with the targets established at the national level.

He noted that the move is particularly significant because SOCAR accounts for a substantial share of the country's emissions footprint.

"The main goal is to gradually reduce emissions while ensuring the sustainability and security of energy supply," Abdullayev said.

He added that stricter regulations and environmental standards are accelerating the implementation of projects that had previously remained at the planning stage.

"Over the next decade, SOCAR aims to transform itself into an energy company. Throughout this process, maintaining production stability and improving emissions performance will be pursued in parallel," he said.

Abdullayev also said that decarbonization has become an integral part of the company's daily operations and is now regarded as "business as usual."

In addition, SOCAR continues to focus on maintaining existing production, diversifying its energy portfolio, and reducing the carbon intensity of its core operations, he added.