SOCAR sees reducing methane emissions among key priorities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Reducing methane emissions is one of the main short- and mid-term priorities for SOCAR, the company's Deputy Vice President Hikmet Abdullayev said at panel discussions within the framework of the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition in Baku today, Trend reports.

According to him, SOCAR has identified the issue of managing and reducing methane emissions as a key target in this area and has been paying special attention to this direction in recent years.

"We have currently identified a number of tools and methodologies for reducing methane emissions. The application of these methodologies is possible only with the help of modern technologies. In this regard, the role of companies providing technological solutions to the oil and gas industry is great," he noted.

Abdullayev emphasized that measures to detect and eliminate gas leaks (Leak Detection and Repair – LDAR) are one of the most effective and fastest-producing areas in reducing methane emissions.

"The measures taken in this area are usually simpler and in many cases are considered effective from both an operational and commercial perspective," he pointed out.

According to the SOCAR official, the main focus for the company at the current stage is on reducing methane emissions using existing technologies, and large-scale work is already being carried out in this direction.

Abdullayev added that improving the quality of data on emissions is of particular importance before implementing any technology.

"This includes conducting measurements, organizing monitoring, applying artificial intelligence tools, and refining data. After the measurement and verification processes are completed, it becomes possible to implement targeted measures aimed at reducing methane emissions," he said.