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Saudi Arabia and UAE become Uzbekistan's key partners in RES projects - minister

Economy Materials 1 June 2026 15:40 (UTC +04:00)
Saudi Arabia and UAE become Uzbekistan's key partners in RES projects - minister
Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become key investor-partners for Uzbekistan in renewable energy projects, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the ministerial plenary session titled "International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future," held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

The minister noted that Türkiye was the first to support Uzbekistan in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the field of renewable energy sources (RES).

"Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become key investor-partners in renewable energy projects, supported our reforms, and attracted investments. China - and I have always said that previously Chinese companies in Uzbekistan were only EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractors - is now investing as well," he said.

Mirzamahmudov also added that SOCAR, together with bp, has commenced geological exploration work on the territory of Uzbekistan.

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