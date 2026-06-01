Saudi Arabia and UAE become Uzbekistan's key partners in RES projects - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become key investor-partners for Uzbekistan in renewable energy projects, Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the ministerial plenary session titled "International Cooperation for a Resilient and Diversified Energy Future," held within the framework of Baku Energy Week.

The minister noted that Türkiye was the first to support Uzbekistan in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the field of renewable energy sources (RES).

"Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have become key investor-partners in renewable energy projects, supported our reforms, and attracted investments. China - and I have always said that previously Chinese companies in Uzbekistan were only EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractors - is now investing as well," he said.

Mirzamahmudov also added that SOCAR, together with bp, has commenced geological exploration work on the territory of Uzbekistan.