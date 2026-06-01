Azerbaijan targets 43% renewable energy share by 2035 - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The share of renewable energy sources in Azerbaijan’s energy balance is expected to reach approximately 43% by 2035, following large-scale renewable energy projects in the country, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 31st Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

The minister noted that work is underway to create a new energy and investment platform between the countries of Central Asia and neighboring regions, and that concrete and strategic projects are already being implemented within the framework of this platform.

According to him, one of the most important projects is the “Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor” project.

Parviz Shahbazov recalled that two years ago in Baku, an agreement on strategic partnership for this project was signed between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, which is the result of the countries’ shared political will and long-term vision: “The creation of a trans-Kazakh energy corridor, which will integrate the countries’ power grids, is fully in line with the key priorities of this policy. At the same time, this project opens up broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which will serve as a ‘green energy bridge’ between Europe, Asia, and China via the Caspian Sea.”

The minister added that the joint venture headquartered in Baku, the “Green Corridor Alliance,” is already operational and is monitoring feasibility studies funded by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Shahbazov noted that as a result of Azerbaijan’s large-scale renewable energy projects, the share of renewable sources in the country’s energy mix is planned to reach approximately 43% by 2035. According to him, this policy is aimed at expanding regional cooperation and implementing strategic projects.

“At the same time, intensive work is underway to create the ‘Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor,’ as well as to develop the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe and Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria energy interconnectors. These initiatives are transforming the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor into a key link in a unifying strategic platform. These projects also create new opportunities for digital connectivity, fiber-optic infrastructure, and broader economic cooperation, while green energy corridors are shaping the geo-economic map of the future,” he emphasized.