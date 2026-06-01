Uzbekistan's Fergana region, Malaysian company reach agreement on dialisys center project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Fergana region has signed a memorandum of understanding with Malaysian healthcare provider Orion Consortium Sdn. Bhd. to establish modern hemodialysis centers in the region under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, Trend reports via the regional administration.

During a visit to one of the company's dialysis centers in Kuala Lumpur, Fergana officials reviewed Orion Consortium’s operations and healthcare services. The company specializes in hemodialysis, pharmaceuticals, and primary healthcare and currently operates 40 dialysis centers across Malaysia.

The delegation held talks with the company’s chief executive, Suyob Ahmad, on expanding healthcare cooperation, developing dialysis services in Fergana, and implementing investment projects in the medical sector.

The memorandum signed following the meeting outlines plans to build modern dialysis centers equipped with advanced medical technologies and designed in accordance with international standards.

Officials said the project is expected to improve access to specialized treatment for patients suffering from kidney diseases and strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Fergana region.

The partnership is seen as part of broader efforts to modernize medical services and increase the availability of high-quality healthcare for residents of the region.