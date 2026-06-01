D-8 urges balanced approach to energy development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The challenge is not to choose between hydrocarbons and renewable energy, but to create diversified, sustainable, and balanced energy systems capable of supporting sustainable development, Secretary-General of the Development 8 (D-8) Organization, Sohail Mahmood, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 1st Meeting of Energy Ministers of D-8 Member States held as part of the Baku Energy Forum.

"Despite the need to introduce innovations and cleaner technologies, the energy transition must remain pragmatic, balanced, and aligned with national development priorities.

For many of our member countries, hydrocarbons will continue to play an important role in ensuring energy security and economic stability.

The challenge is not to choose between hydrocarbons and renewable energy, but to create diversified, sustainable, and balanced energy systems capable of supporting sustainable development," he said.

Sohail Mahmood noted that, for this reason, investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, grid modernization, energy storage, and climate resilience are all necessary simultaneously to achieve long-term sustainability.