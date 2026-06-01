SOCAR and Shell explore cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. Cooperation opportunities between SOCAR and Shell have been considered, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

This took place at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Executive Vice President of Shell Walid Hadi on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

The meeting discussed potential cooperation between the companies in various segments of the energy sector in Azerbaijan and other countries. In this regard, the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed today between SOCAR and Shell was noted.

The parties reviewed cooperation opportunities in the areas of upstream, midstream, downstream, human capital development, research and innovation, as well as the application of artificial intelligence, and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.