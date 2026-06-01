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SOCAR, ExxonMobil Corporation brainstorm work progress on MoU signed in 2025

Economy Materials 1 June 2026 20:50 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR, ExxonMobil Corporation brainstorm work progress on MoU signed in 2025
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation last year has been discussed, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The discussion took place at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ExxonMobil Corporation Vice President John Ardill on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, it was noted that the long-term partnership between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation in the energy sector is developing successfully.

It was emphasized that the start of the first free natural gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block is an important historical event.

During the conversation, the work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding and other issues of mutual interest were reviewed.

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