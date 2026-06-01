SOCAR, ExxonMobil Corporation brainstorm work progress on MoU signed in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation last year has been discussed, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The discussion took place at a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ExxonMobil Corporation Vice President John Ardill on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week.

During the meeting, it was noted that the long-term partnership between SOCAR and ExxonMobil Corporation in the energy sector is developing successfully.

It was emphasized that the start of the first free natural gas production from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field block is an important historical event.

During the conversation, the work carried out under the Memorandum of Understanding and other issues of mutual interest were reviewed.