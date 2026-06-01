Bulgaria emphasizes significance of green energy corridor project with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. The green energy corridor project between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria is an important initiative for the participating countries, Bulgarian Deputy Energy Minister Kiril Temelkov told Trend on the sidelines of the 31st Baku Energy Forum.

"Regarding the green energy corridor, it is a very good initiative for our countries. We are currently working on a feasibility study for the project. We are assessing the routes, capacity, and economic viability of the project. We believe that by next year we will have a clear understanding of how this project can be implemented and how it will develop in the future," he said.

On April 4, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Transmission and Trade of Green Electricity was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Türkiye, and the Ministry of Energy of Bulgaria.

The document aims to develop regional renewable energy transmission infrastructure and expand cross-border trade in green electricity among the countries of the South Caucasus, Türkiye, and the European Union.

In May, the third ministerial meeting on the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye-Bulgaria Green Energy Corridor project took place in Istanbul. Following the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare a roadmap that will include measures to accelerate the project's implementation.

Bulgaria also intends to join the Black Sea submarine energy cable project.