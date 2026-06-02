Kyrgyzstan partners with KOICA and Good Neighbors for rural development project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the international non-governmental organization Good Neighbors International have signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding to launch the second phase of the Integrated Rural Development Project, Trend reports via the ministry.

The agreement serves as a direct continuation of the project's initial phase conducted between 2021 and 2025, which carried an allocation of $8.8 million to improve household incomes and local governance frameworks across 30 selected villages.

The secondary deployment phase will specifically target agricultural communities within the Osh, Batken, and Jalal-Abad regions. The technical scope of the project focuses on expanding regional agropindustrial capacity through structural investments in rural infrastructure, the construction of a dedicated agricultural logistics hub, and the introduction of digitized monitoring tools for local farmers and cooperatives.

Furthermore, the implementation framework includes provisions to expand specialized microcredit accessibility to support technical upgrades in livestock management and processing operations throughout the southern provinces.