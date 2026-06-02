Astana proposes creation of Kazakhstan-Hong Kong investment fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Kazakhstan has proposed considering the establishment of a bilateral Kazakhstan-Hong Kong investment fund, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

The proposal was made by Kazakhstan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy, Serik Zhumangarin, during talks with Chief Executive of Hong Kong, John Lee, who arrived in Astana at the head of a large delegation.

During the meeting, Zhumangarin also proposed developing a joint roadmap for enhancing trade and economic cooperation and exploring interaction within the Kazakhstan-Hong Kong-Xinjiang format.

The deputy prime minister emphasized Kazakhstan's interest in establishing joint ventures with leading international companies, including businesses from Hong Kong.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan's focus on attracting investment into high-value-added projects. Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the real sector of the economy.

Kazakhstan proposed exploring opportunities for the joint implementation of projects in the agro-industrial sector, deep processing of agricultural raw materials and natural resources, oil and gas chemicals, coal chemistry, production of mineral fertilizers and pesticides, as well as the manufacture of finished products from non-ferrous metals.

The Hong Kong delegation included more than 70 representatives of businesses and government institutions. Among them were executives of leading companies operating in green energy, financial technology, artificial intelligence, robotics, urban development, mining, and innovation.