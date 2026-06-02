Azerbaijani oil skyrockets in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, increased by $6.57, or 6.7%, on June 1 from the previous level, coming in at $104.58 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude went up by $6.59, or 6.87%, to $102.48 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude grew by $6.28, or 8.87%, to $77.06 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $6.74, or 7.2%, to $100.3 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.