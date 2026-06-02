Uzbekistan’s export structure shifts toward diversified growth in 4M2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. Uzbekistan’s exports totaled $9.97 billion in the period from January through April 2026, reflecting changes in the structure of outbound trade.

The data obtained by Trend from the country's National Statistics Committee indicates that the export composition is increasingly diverse, with goods representing the largest portion of shipments and services also holding a notable percentage of international sales.

Food products and live animals rose to $753 million from $662.5 million a year earlier, increasing their share to 7.5% of total exports.

Exports of beverages and tobacco products reached $80.5 million, while chemicals and related products increased to $1.50 billion, accounting for 15% of total exports.

Industrial goods amounted to $1.50 billion, while machinery and transport equipment rose to $438.3 million, indicating continued expansion in higher value-added exports.

Miscellaneous manufactured goods nearly doubled to $792.8 million, reflecting strong growth in processed and light industrial exports.

At the same time, exports of non-monetary gold declined sharply to $1.50 billion from $5.48 billion a year earlier, reducing the share of "other goods" in the export structure to 15.3% from 45.9%.

Services exports increased to $3.46 billion, up 32.6%, highlighting the growing role of the services sector in external trade.

Overall, total exports declined compared with the previous year, driven mainly by the reduction in gold exports, while non-commodity exports showed mixed but generally positive dynamics across key categories.