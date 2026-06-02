KazMunayGas, Eni review key areas of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. KazMunayGas (KMG) Chairman Askhat Khassenov and Luca Vignati, Eni’s Upstream Director, discussed strategic cooperation across Kazakhstan’s major upstream and energy transition projects, Trend reports via KMG.

The parties reviewed ongoing collaboration within the North Caspian and Karachaganak projects. Khassenov emphasized the importance of ensuring the timely implementation of initiatives aimed at further increasing oil production at the Kashagan field, one of the country's key growth assets.

The sides also highlighted the strategic significance of the Karachaganak Expansion Project, which includes the commissioning of a sixth gas reinjection compressor. The upgrade is expected to help maintain reservoir pressure and improve oil recovery rates, supporting long-term production sustainability.

Renewable energy development was another key topic on the agenda. The partners discussed the construction of a 247 MW hybrid power plant in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region. As part of the project, a 50 MW solar power plant was commissioned in Zhanaozen in 2025.

The solar facility generated 11.6 million kWh of electricity last year, while output reached 31.2 million kWh during the first five months of the current year. Once operating at full capacity, the plant is expected to produce approximately 86 million kWh of clean electricity annually.

Construction and commissioning works are currently underway for a 120 MW gas-fired power plant, with startup scheduled for later this year. Preparations are also progressing for the development of a 77 MW wind power project, further strengthening the region’s low-carbon energy infrastructure.