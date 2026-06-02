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Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 2

Economy Materials 2 June 2026 09:37 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 2
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 2, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 1 currencies went up, while 45 currencies fell compared to June 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,344,424 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,562,704 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,582,923 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 2

Rial on June 1

1 US dollar

USD

1,344,424

1,357,562

1 British pound

GBP

1,808,099

1,826,825

1 Swiss franc

CHF

1,708,650

1,738,221

1 Swedish króna

SEK

144,319

146,873

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

144,801

146,831

1 Danish krone

DKK

209,093

211,821

1 Indian rupee

INR

14,126

14,296

1 UAE Dirham

AED

366,079

369,656

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

4,351,124

4,389,781

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

482,828

487,496

100 Japanese yen

JPY

842,059

852,285

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

171,530

173,238

1 Omani rial

OMR

3,492,888

3,526,202

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

971,497

984,046

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

797,189

812,908

1 South African rand

ZAR

82,286

83,623

1 Turkish lira

TRY

29,287

29,615

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,789

19,115

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

369,347

372,957

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

102,603

103,631

1 Syrian pound

SYP

12,163

12,282

1 Australian dollar

AUD

961,504

975,379

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

358,513

362,017

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

3,575,596

3,610,537

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,051,215

1,063,243

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,095,141

1,105,530

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

40,624

41,183

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

640

647

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

882,491

893,062

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

211,632

213,790

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

198,669

200,584

100 Thai baht

THB

4,120,294

4,171,863

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

339,055

342,126

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

889,200

900,519

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

1,896,226

1,914,756

1 euro

EUR

1,562,704

1,582,923

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

273,938

278,756

1 Georgian lari

GEL

505,714

509,912

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

75,422

76,177

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

21,360

21,206

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

489,783

494,569

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

790,826

797,544

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,174,631

2,206,320

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

145,642

146,421

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

383,044

387,875

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,435

2,475

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,710,883 rials and $1 costs 1,471,905.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.74-1.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,02-2,06 million rials.

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