Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of June 2, Trend reports.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 1 currencies went up, while 45 currencies fell compared to June 1.

The official rate for $1 is 1,344,424 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,562,704 rials. On May 26, the euro was priced at 1,582,923 rials.

Currency Rial on June 2 Rial on June 1 1 US dollar USD 1,344,424 1,357,562 1 British pound GBP 1,808,099 1,826,825 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,708,650 1,738,221 1 Swedish króna SEK 144,319 146,873 1 Norwegian krone NOK 144,801 146,831 1 Danish krone DKK 209,093 211,821 1 Indian rupee INR 14,126 14,296 1 UAE Dirham AED 366,079 369,656 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,351,124 4,389,781 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 482,828 487,496 100 Japanese yen JPY 842,059 852,285 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 171,530 173,238 1 Omani rial OMR 3,492,888 3,526,202 1 Canadian dollar CAD 971,497 984,046 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 797,189 812,908 1 South African rand ZAR 82,286 83,623 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,287 29,615 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,789 19,115 1 Qatari riyal QAR 369,347 372,957 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 102,603 103,631 1 Syrian pound SYP 12,163 12,282 1 Australian dollar AUD 961,504 975,379 1 Saudi riyal SAR 358,513 362,017 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,575,596 3,610,537 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,051,215 1,063,243 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,095,141 1,105,530 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 40,624 41,183 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 640 647 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 882,491 893,062 1 Libyan dinar LYD 211,632 213,790 1 Chinese yuan CNY 198,669 200,584 100 Thai baht THB 4,120,294 4,171,863 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 339,055 342,126 1,000 South Korean won KRW 889,200 900,519 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,896,226 1,914,756 1 euro EUR 1,562,704 1,582,923 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 273,938 278,756 1 Georgian lari GEL 505,714 509,912 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 75,422 76,177 1 Afghan afghani AFN 21,360 21,206 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 489,783 494,569 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 790,826 797,544 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,174,631 2,206,320 1 Tajik somoni TJS 145,642 146,421 1 Turkmen manat TMT 383,044 387,875 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,435 2,475

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,710,883 rials and $1 costs 1,471,905.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.74-1.77 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,02-2,06 million rials.