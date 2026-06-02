Azerbaijan and U.S. discuss cooperation on digitalization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Cooperation on digitalization was discussed between Azerbaijan and the U.S., the Azerbaijani Ministry of Digital Development and Transport told Trend.

The discussion took place during the meeting of Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev with a delegation led by Assistant Secretary of State for Economic, Energy, and Business Affairs at the U.S. Department of State Caleb Orr.

The parties reviewed the prospects for cooperation in the fields of digitalization and transport, the expansion of the regulatory and legal framework in the areas of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, as well as partnership issues with U.S. government agencies and companies for the construction of a data center in Azerbaijan.

The parties also exchanged views on the expansion of the Middle Corridor, the work carried out and planned for the development of the Zangezur corridor, and the prospects for the participation of U.S. companies in these processes.