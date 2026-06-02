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Uzbekistan, Austria discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and reform agenda

Economy Materials 2 June 2026 10:39 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan, Austria discuss expanding bilateral cooperation and reform agenda
Photo: the telegram channel of the Head of Presidential Administration Uzbekistan
Niljan Bakhshaliyeva
Niljan Bakhshaliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Meetings were held at the Austrian Parliament with President of the Federal Council Markus Stotter and President of the National Council Walter Rosenkranz to discuss the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Austria, Head of the Presidential Administration, Saida Mirziyoyeva, wrote on her Telegram account, Trend reports.

The sides exchanged views on expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest and strengthening ties between the two countries. Particular attention was given to the ongoing reforms in Uzbekistan, including efforts aimed at democratizing society and modernizing public administration.

The discussions also highlighted opportunities for deeper parliamentary engagement and broader collaboration across political, economic, and institutional fields.

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