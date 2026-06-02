Kazakh PM orders special control over mining, oil and chemical safety

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov has instructed authorities to place mining, oil and gas extraction, and chemical enterprises under special industrial safety control, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

Speaking at a government meeting, Bektenov emphasized the need for strict compliance with industrial safety requirements, regular equipment upgrades, and systematic personnel training.

He noted that investments in safety, automation, and digitalization are highly cost-effective and widely practiced by leading industrial companies worldwide.

At the same time, he warned that the current level of industrial safety at certain enterprises in the country still involves risks linked to the delayed replacement of worn-out equipment, insufficient production control, and a lack of modern safety systems.

“These sectors must be kept under special control. Industrial safety requirements must be strictly observed, equipment must be regularly upgraded, and personnel must be trained,” Bektenov said.

He also noted the need to intensify efforts to introduce modern digital monitoring systems, video surveillance, and automated control over production processes and safety.

“The Ministry of Labor’s Labor Risk Map covers all industrial enterprises, including safety and occupational health parameters. However, violations may occur not only at enterprises. This is also possible at construction sites and even in public catering facilities. These areas are not covered by any monitoring or regular inspections,” Bektenov said.

In addition, he instructed the Ministry of Labor, together with relevant government agencies, to develop legislative amendments to grant the State Labor Inspectorate expanded functions.