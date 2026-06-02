Turkmenistan launches AI-powered customs services on trade portal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmenistan has introduced artificial intelligence technology to its Single Window for Export-Import Operations portal, enabling the automation of several customs administration procedures, Trend reports via the State Customs Committee of Turkmenistan.

The new functionality became available to users on June 1 through the Trade Bridge platform and allows businesses to identify commodity classification codes under the Harmonized System, obtain preliminary information on required permits and calculate indicative customs duty rates for export and import transactions.

The project was implemented in cooperation with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as part of the country’s efforts to digitalize customs procedures, strengthen regional connectivity and advance the concept of a smart customs system.

According to the State Customs Committee of Turkmenistan, the AI-powered system operates in real time and supports Turkmen, Russian and English, providing access to a broad range of foreign trade participants.

The customs service said the technology is expected to simplify goods classification procedures, reduce customs clearance times, improve the accuracy of customs duty calculations and enhance foreign trade statistics. The initiative is also intended to expand the range of digital customs services available to businesses and support Turkmenistan's broader customs modernization and digital transformation agenda.