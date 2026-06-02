Uzbekistan, Türkiye explore deeper energy cooperation at Baku Energy Week 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov held talks with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week 2026, one of the region’s leading international energy events, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

The meeting focused on the current state of energy cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye, ongoing joint projects, and opportunities to further expand mutually beneficial partnership across the energy sector.

The ministers exchanged views on strengthening collaboration in both conventional and renewable energy, as well as advancing new initiatives aimed at enhancing energy security and supporting sustainable development.

Baku Energy Week 2026 brings together government officials, industry leaders, and international organizations to discuss key trends and investment opportunities in the global energy sector.

In addition to the talks with Bayraktar, Mirzamakhmudov also held meetings with Stephanie Gil, Global Practice Manager for Energy and Extractives at the World Bank, and other international energy officials and representatives of global financial institutions.