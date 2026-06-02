Uzbekistan signs lower Amu Darya water management plan to boost Aral Sea region resilience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The participation of Uzbekistan at Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 concluded with the signing of a Concept Plan for Integrated Water Resources Management in the Lower Amu Darya Basin, Trend reports via the Uzbek Committee on Ecology and Climate Change.

Officials, international organizations, and environmental experts gathered at Eco Expo Central Asia 2026 on June 2 for a side event focused on ecosystem restoration and climate resilience in the Aral Sea region.

The event, titled “Islands of Sustainability: Preserving Ecosystem Services in the Lower Amu Darya and the Aral Sea Basin”, was organized under the Aral Sea Wetlands Project, a joint initiative of Uzbekistan’s National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and the Global Environment Facility (GEF).

Participants discussed efforts to restore ecosystems in the Aral Sea region, improve land and water management, protect biodiversity, and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Speakers included Deputy Minister of Ecology Jusipbek Kazbekov, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Anas Fayyad Karman, First Deputy Minister of Water Resources Zokir Ishpulatov, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Alisher Shukurov, and FAO Representative in Uzbekistan Sherzod Umarov.

Discussions focused on the region’s transition from environmental crisis toward sustainable ecosystem development, the modernization of water management systems under increasing climate pressure, the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices, and strategies to achieve land degradation neutrality.

Special attention was given to the role of wetlands and riparian ecosystems in preserving biodiversity, maintaining ecosystem services, and supporting local livelihoods.

During the technical session, international experts presented research and practical approaches to sustainable land-use planning, ecosystem restoration, and integrated resource management. Participants also explored opportunities to expand partnerships, promote innovative solutions, and scale up successful environmental restoration projects across the Aral Sea basin.

A key outcome of the event was the signing of a Concept Plan for Integrated Water Resources Management in the Lower Amu Darya Basin by the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The document is designed to improve integrated water management, increase water-use efficiency, strengthen environmental sustainability, and enhance cross-sector cooperation as the region faces growing climate-related challenges.