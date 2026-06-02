Uzbekneftegaz, China’s Jereh Group discuss expansion of energy equipment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Abdugani Sanginov, chairman of the board of Uzbekneftegaz, met with executives from China’s Jereh Group, a major manufacturer of oil and gas equipment, to discuss ongoing projects and new areas of cooperation, Trend reports via Uzbekneftgaz.

The talks focused on joint initiatives involving the servicing of compact compressor stations supplied by Jereh, as well as the delivery of specialized transportation equipment for drilling and well-repair operations.

The parties reviewed measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of 24 compact compressor units installed at the Shurtan field, the supply and installation of gas-processing separators, and efforts to accelerate the commissioning of 10 compressor units delivered to the North and East Berdakh fields operated by the Ustyurt Department.

The meeting also covered Jereh’s work under existing contracts for the production and delivery of two specialized cementing units for the Uzneftgaz drilling enterprise, as well as two coiled tubing units and nitrogen pumping systems for the Mubarek and Ustyurt production sites.

In addition, the sides discussed proposals for expanding maintenance services for compressor equipment, evaluating gas-engine power generation technologies, and advancing the digitalization of production and gas-processing facilities.

The meeting concluded with agreements to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, improve technical solutions, and develop competitive commercial proposals for future projects.