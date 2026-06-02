SOCAR weighs opportunities to speed up exploration in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. SOCAR is considering opportunities to speed up exploration in Azerbaijan, the company's Vice President, Arzu Javadova, said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to her, projects are selected according to specific criteria, taking into account which can be implemented independently and which require partners to share risks and costs.

She also emphasized that the company has intensified its efforts to build a team of specialists in geosciences and subsurface exploration, implement new tools, and analyze data.

"As part of the current strategy, geological exploration is being conducted in three main areas: onshore, in the Middle Caspian, and in the South Caspian.

Prospective zones onshore are being identified, including Shamakhi-Gobustan, Yevlakh-Aghjabadi, and others," she said.

The company's vice president emphasized that deeper horizons, including a pre-production series, are being considered in the offshore Caspian, and a number of projects are already at the drilling readiness stage.