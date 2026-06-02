AI opens new opportunities for energy infrastructure - BCG

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Artificial intelligence (AI) opens up new opportunities for energy infrastructure and requires process transformation, Managing Director and Senior Partner, Global Leader of Energy Practice at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Pattabi Seshadri, said at a session on"Executive Talks: Leadership Perspectives on Energy Transition and Future Strategies" within the framework of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the AI development is accompanied by large-scale investments in infrastructure, including the construction of data centers and the expansion of computing capacity.

He noted that approximately 75 gigawatts of chip-based computing capacity will be commissioned by 2030, which could correspond to an investment of nearly $50 billion per gigawatt of data center capacity.

Seshadri also pointed to the significant potential of energy infrastructure and the need for international cooperation in this area.

He noted that the energy industry is already one of the largest consumers of high-performance computing and technologies, but this fact isn't widely publicized.

He specifically emphasized the need to implement AI through two approaches: the use of technology in the daily work of employees and the comprehensive restructuring of production and management processes using various types of AI, including predictive, generative, and agent-based systems.

According to him, this approach must be accompanied by the involvement of personnel in the transformation process to ensure the effective implementation of new technologies.