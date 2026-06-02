Low-carbon supply and reliability to determine energy sector winners - Deloitte

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Companies that provide low-carbon, reliable energy supplies will be best positioned to succeed in an increasingly uncertain market, Alexios Zachariadis, Partner for Strategy and Operations at Deloitte, said during a panel discussion at Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, geopolitical tensions are reshaping global energy markets and forcing companies to strengthen resilience and make strategic decisions amid uncertainty.

Zachariadis said successful oil and gas companies will focus on low-cost, low-carbon-intensity assets, reliable supplies and broad market access.

“In uncertain times, reliability becomes an important commercial advantage,” he said, adding that gas and LNG buyers increasingly favor flexible portfolios, diversified supply options and partners that can reliably meet their commitments.

He also highlighted the importance of integrating refining, petrochemicals, aviation fuels and specialty products to create added value, while stressing the role of decarbonization, carbon capture and storage technologies, and hydrogen development.

According to Zachariadis, future industry leaders will be companies that maintain commercial discipline, manage geopolitical risks and adapt quickly to changing market conditions.