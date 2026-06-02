Artificial intelligence speeds up planning of new wells 6 times - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated planning of new wells 6 times, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, said at a session on"Executive Talks: Leadership Perspectives on Energy Transition and Future Strategies" within the framework of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"Previously, planning a new well took about 300 days, but as a result of the implementation of AI solutions, we have reduced this period to about 50 days," he explained.

According to him, the main condition for success in the energy sector is deep cooperation. Without intergovernmental relations, financial resources, advanced technologies, successful implementation experience, and a strong supply chain, it is impossible to implement large projects.

"All of these components do not exist in any company on their own. Therefore, cooperation is of crucial importance. If I had to choose one of the main reasons for Azerbaijan's success in the energy sector, it would be cooperation," he said.

Cristofoli noted that in order to talk about future development, it's first of all important to effectively manage existing assets. In this regard, the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field can be considered a world-class example.

According to him, while the annual decline in production in similar large fields is usually 5-6%, this indicator in ACG is about 3%, which is one of the best international results.

The regional president emphasized that technologies play an important role in achieving this. Currently, a large-scale 4D seismic program is being implemented in ACG, which allows monitoring fluid movement. This is one of the largest seismic projects of BP.

According to Cristofoli, an AI company established in Azerbaijan with the participation of bp, SOCAR, and other partners, processes seismic data and improves their quality. This company is already offering its services to international markets.

He noted that AI technologies are used not only for data analysis, but also for optimizing operational processes.

"Previously, planning a new well took about 300 days, but as a result of the application of artificial intelligence solutions, we have reduced this period to about 50 days. This is a very serious progress," he said.

Christofoli added that the joint application of geosteering, horizontal drilling, and other modern technologies allows for more accurate placement of wells and increased production efficiency.

According to him, bp is developing the potential of the Azeri Central East project, working on the integration of the "Karabakh" structure with existing infrastructure, and implementing new logistics solutions.

"All this convinces me that Baku is on the way to becoming a new Houston and a new Aberdeen. Technologies, the right mindset, strong partnerships, highly qualified human capital, and rich resources are the basis of this potential," Christofoli emphasized.