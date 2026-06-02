President of Poland sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Karol Nawrocki, President of the Republic of Poland has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency, Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on behalf of the Republic of Poland and on my own behalf, I have the honor to convey my sincere wishes for every success and prosperity to your country, all its citizens, and personally to Your Excellency.

The Republic of Poland and the Republic of Azerbaijan are connected by traditionally friendly ties and dynamically developing cooperation. I assure you of Poland's continued openness to the further development of these relations, encompassing all areas of cooperation, both in the bilateral format and within international organizations, including the European Union.

The Republic of Azerbaijan remains an important partner for Poland in the South Caucasus region, and in the face of significant geopolitical changes in the world, the importance of our cooperation may become even greater. Bearing this in mind, I look forward to welcoming you to Warsaw at a time convenient for Your Excellency.

Once again, I extend through Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations to all citizens of Azerbaijan on the occasion of their National Day and wish you continued success, particularly in the further development of your country, strengthening its sovereignty, and building good-neighbourly relations in the region.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.