Turkmenistan, ILO discuss labor reforms and cooperation roadmap

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Turkmenistan and the International Labour Organization (ILO) discussed the implementation of joint programs, labor law reforms and future cooperation projects, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The talks took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Muhammetseyit Silapov and ILO Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia Peter van Rooij on the sidelines of the 114th International Labour Conference in Geneva.

The parties positively assessed the development of bilateral cooperation and reviewed progress in implementing joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to improving national labor legislation, modernizing occupational safety systems and strengthening efforts to prevent forced labor and child labor practices.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the cooperation roadmap between the Government of Turkmenistan and the ILO and expressed interest in launching new projects aimed at promoting decent work and sustainable social development.