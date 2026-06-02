bp aims to develop Azerbaijan's Karabakh as satellite field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. bp aims to develop Azerbaijan's Karabakh field as satellite field, the company's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, told reporters on the sidelines of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He noted that the company continues to invest in field development.

"Engineering work is currently underway, and a final investment decision is expected by mid-next year. We are committed to developing Karabakh as a satellite field. This will allow us to utilize existing infrastructure in the Caspian region for the development of new fields and will be an important milestone," Cristofoli said.

The Karabakh contract area is located 120 km east of Baku, at water depths of 150–200 m, near the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara contract areas.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy, the field's initially estimated geological reserves exceed 60 million tons of oil.

bp recently completed an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey at the Karabakh field. Work commenced in December 2025 and was completed in mid-March 2026.The seismic program was aimed at deepening the understanding of reservoir characteristics, supporting drilling planning, and optimizing the field development strategy.