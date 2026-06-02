LOT Polish Airlines launches flights to Kazakhstan's Almaty

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Poland’s LOT Polish Airlines has launched regular passenger flights on the Warsaw–Almaty route starting from June 1, 2026, Trend reports via the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.

The flights will operate four times a week-on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays-using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

With the opening of the new route, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Poland has increased to eight per week across two routes. Currently, LOT Polish Airlines also operates regular flights on the Astana–Warsaw route with a frequency of four flights per week.

In addition, aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Poland have reached an agreement to launch a new route between Atyrau and Warsaw, further expanding bilateral air connectivity.