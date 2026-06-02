Almaty region's GDP hits $13.6 billion with 5.4% growth rate, Tokayev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The gross regional product (GRP) of the Almaty region reached 6.7 trillion tenge ($13.6 billion) with a growth rate of 5.4% at the end of 2025, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during a development meeting in Alatau, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

"The pace of development in the region is quite good, and appropriate work is being carried out. Active work is underway to attract investments. Since the beginning of the year, 266.2 billion tenge ($543.6 million) has been invested in the region's economy," Tokayev said.

He noted that industrial production volumes reached approximately 900 billion tenge ($1.8 billion), while the province ranked fifth nationally under the short-term economic indicator framework for January-April 2026.

"Meanwhile, the opportunities of the agricultural sector are not being fully utilized. Following the results of the first four months of this year, the physical volume index of agriculture, forestry, and fisheries stood at 101.2%," he said.

Tokayev also added that Alatau will operate under a specialized legal framework designed to attract corporate capital and streamline business operations.

"A solid legal foundation has been created for the quality development of the city, including the establishment of tax preferences and the simplification of rules for entrepreneurial activity. We will ensure the comprehensive protection of local business interests and create a regulatory environment for the development of digital assets. Thus, Alatau can be described as a city of accelerated development with a unique legal status," the President said.