PASHA Bank launches new product “Oyun 360”

PASHA Bank has introduced its new “Oyun 360” product designed specifically for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs.

The product is now available on the PASHA Bank Business web platform. “Oyun 360” helps business customers better understand the Bank’s products and services, enabling them to use them more effectively.

Through this product, banking activities are transformed into a gamified experience, creating additional value for customers.

By logging in to the PASHA Bank Business web platform, customers can participate in quizzes and earn points by actively using banking products. Based on the accumulated points, weekly and monthly rankings are generated. Top-performing participants become winners and receive valuable prizes, including a MacBook, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other rewards.

To learn more about the product, follow the link.

PASHA Bank offers a comprehensive range of services for corporate, small, and medium-sized businesses, including investment banking, trade finance, and asset management solutions. International rating agency Moody's has assigned the Bank a Ba2 long-term local- and foreign-currency deposit rating with a positive outlook. In addition, S&P Global Ratings affirmed the Bank’s credit rating at BB-/B with a positive outlook in 2026.

PASHA Bank was recognized by International Investor Magazine as “Best Bank in Azerbaijan” and “Best SME Bank in Azerbaijan” for 2026. The Bank also received several international awards from Euromoney, Global Finance, and Stevie Awards during 2024–2025, including becoming the first Azerbaijani bank to win a Gold Stevie Award in the “Company of the Year” category.