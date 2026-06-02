bp unveils timeline of launching production from new oil ring in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Production from a new oil ring at the bottom of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) deep fields will begin in September, bp's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Gio Cristofoli, told reporters at the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He said that the company has started drilling a production well to determine the size of the newly discovered oil reserves.

According to the regional president, although there was a possibility of oil in this area from the beginning, the exact volume of reserves was not known. Therefore, the well was drilled in order to start production from the oil ring and determine real indicators.

Cristofoli pointed out that this well will also provide more accurate information about the size and potential of the oil ring.

He noted that production is planned to begin in September and that this process will play an important role in determining the volume of newly discovered oil reserves.

The bp official added that the information obtained from the well is of great importance in terms of formulating the field's future development strategy.