bp announces handover timeline for strategic Baku–Supsa pipeline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Operation of the Baku–Supsa Western Export Pipeline will be transferred to its owners on June 8, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Giovanni Cristofoli, told reporters at the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the Baku–Supsa oil pipeline (Western Export Pipeline) is currently fully operational and is being used as needed. He noted that oil exports had already been carried out via this pipeline approximately 3–4 months ago.

Giovanni Cristofoli noted that the company, in accordance with its contractual obligations, is carrying out the process of transferring pipeline operations to its owners. According to him, this process will be completed on June 8 in both Georgia and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that this step does not constitute a sale of assets or “divestment,” but merely the fulfillment of previously signed contractual obligations, and the process is based on government decisions. According to Cristofoli, operational control of the pipeline is being returned to its owners in the respective countries and is being carried out in accordance with the parties’ pre-agreed legal obligations.