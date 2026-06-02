Azerbaijan Railways chief highlights key role of Baku–Tbilisi–Kars line

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars line is no longer an alternative, but the main route, Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told reporters, Trend reports.

He added that following the modernization of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line, freight transport capabilities have significantly expanded, and the project has entered a new phase.

According to him, the BTK line has already gone beyond the scope of traditional transport links and has become one of Eurasia’s strategic logistics arteries.

“Today, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway is not just an alternative route. It is a vital piece of infrastructure that transforms Azerbaijan’s geographical location into a real economic and strategic advantage, serving as a key structural element of the Middle Corridor,” Rustamov said.

The chairman noted that the modernization of the project has increased the railway’s annual freight capacity from 1 million tons to 5 million tons. This enables faster and more efficient east-west freight transport.

Furthermore, Rustamov stated that the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) pipeline lies in the fact that it not only expands Azerbaijan’s transit capabilities but also transforms the country into a regional logistics hub.

“Thanks to this line, our logistics capabilities are no longer limited to the Caspian Sea and Georgian ports. We now have direct access to the European rail network via Türkiye. As a result of the integration of rail and sea transport, Azerbaijan has transitioned from being a traditional transit country to a regional logistics hub,” he emphasized.

As part of the modernization, large-scale reconstruction work was carried out on a 184-kilometer section located in Georgia. As part of the project, 13 railway stations and approximately 200 buildings and engineering structures were modernized, 61 kilometers of new railway tracks were laid, and the energy and road infrastructure were upgraded.

On May 18, 2026, the final act on the transfer of the BTK project was signed with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Georgia, and at the same time, the joint venture BTK Railways LLC began operations.

According to Rustamov, the upgraded BTK will further enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor as one of the shortest and most flexible land routes connecting China and Central Asia with Europe.

“The documents signed with the Chinese side place particular emphasis on the broader use of the BTK for the development of freight transport along the Middle Corridor, and this process has already entered the practical stage,” he added.