SOCAR official highlights challenges in deploying new oil and gas tech

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The successful implementation of new technologies in the oil and gas industry requires no less effort than their development, the advisor to the CEO of SOCAR Upstream Management International LLC, Ayaz Amirov, said, Trend reports.

Amirov made the statement during a panel session at the 31st International Exhibition “Caspian Oil and Gas,” taking place in Baku.

According to him, oil and gas companies face serious challenges not only in creating innovative solutions but also in their practical implementation.

“The complexity of implementing new technology is comparable to the complexity of inventing it. It is necessary to convince people that the proposed solution will indeed work and deliver results,” he noted.

Furthermore, Amirov emphasized that one of the key tasks is to build trust in new technologies among the specialists and companies that will be using them.

Ayaz Amirov stressed that SOCAR is actively studying cutting-edge global developments, collaborating with technology solution providers, and facilitating their implementation in operating companies across the region.

“Our goal is to identify the most promising technologies and help integrate them into operators’ operations. Ultimately, this benefits not only the company but the entire country,” he said.

The SOCAR representative noted that to accelerate the adoption of innovations, it is important to bring industry players together and create opportunities for companies to share their experiences.

“We are working to ensure that various operating companies can share the results of applying new technologies and their practical experience in using them. If one company has already successfully implemented a particular solution, this experience can help other market participants avoid mistakes and accelerate their own transformation,” Amirov emphasized.

According to him, SOCAR serves as a link between various operators working in the region, facilitating the dissemination of best practices and the transfer of knowledge.

In conclusion, Amirov added that this approach not only enhances the efficiency of new technology implementation but also fosters a conducive ecosystem for the innovative development of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry.