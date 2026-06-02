Iran tallies latest indicators on ship traffic via Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 24 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy over the past 24 hours (June 1), the statement of the IRGC Navy says, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the ships that passed were oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels, and the safety of the ships was ensured. Four of the ships were oil tankers.

"Control of the Strait of Hormuz is fully implemented, and forces from outside the region will have no place in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," the IRGC said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.