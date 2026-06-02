Bahar Energy lists key factors for successful digital transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The digitization of historical data and staff training remain key prerequisites for the successful digital transformation of oil and gas companies, the Director of the Productivity and Technology Department at Bahar Energy Operating Company, Orkhan Huseynov, said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel session at the 31st International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, currently taking place in Baku.

According to him, the company is currently implementing large-scale initiatives aimed at digitizing production processes and improving the efficiency of reserve development.

“One of the main challenges for us has been working with data. To launch any project, it is necessary to have high-quality source information on which to base decisions and plan further work,” he noted.

Huseynov emphasized that a significant portion of the materials accumulated over the years existed exclusively in paper form.

“Much of the data was stored on paper, in records, and in archives. Before we could begin implementing digital initiatives, we needed to digitize this vast amount of information,” he said.

According to a company representative, having a high-quality, well-structured database is essential for the effective use of modern digital solutions and specialized software.

He noted that the organizational aspects of implementing new technologies have become another major challenge.

"When we implement new solutions, it is crucial to ensure that end users are properly trained. Employees must understand what results to expect from each tool, how to work with the software, and how to use new products as effectively as possible," Huseynov emphasized.

According to him, integrating various processes within a single digital workspace significantly simplifies operations management and enables the acquisition of new insights into asset performance.

“When all processes are integrated into a single digital workflow, it becomes easier to identify patterns and issues that may have gone unnoticed over the past 10–15 years of facility operation,” he noted.

Huseynov added that successful digital transformation requires not only the implementation of modern technologies, but also systematic data management, organizational change, and the development of employee competencies.