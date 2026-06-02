bp signals imminent move on Azerbaijan's Karabakh field development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A final investment decision on the development of the “Karabakh” field will be made in the near future, bp's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations, Gordon Birrell, told reporters at the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He noted that the Karabakh field was discovered several years ago and is already a well-studied asset.

According to him, various companies have expressed interest in its development at different times.

Gordon Birrell stated that bp plans to use state-of-the-art technologies to commercialize the field.

“In particular, the project involves drilling multiborehole wells, as well as the phased installation of the necessary equipment for offshore operations,” he said.

He emphasized that the use of these technologies will make the project more attractive to investors.