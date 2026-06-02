Nar held an awareness-raising meeting on the JestPlus application (PHOTO)

With the support of the affordable mobile operator Nar, an awareness-raising meeting dedicated to the use of the JestPlus mobile application was held at the Vocational Labour Rehabilitation Centre. The event was attended by 30 people with hearing and speech impairments. The purpose of the meeting was to introduce participants to the features and usage guidelines of the JestPlus mobile application.

Created for the first time in Azerbaijan to support the learning of sign language, the JestPlus application enables users to systematically learn sign language through interactive lessons, tests, and practical exercises. The application helps expand communication opportunities for people with hearing and speech impairments, promotes inclusivity, and makes sign language more accessible to a wider audience. This important social project was implemented with the support of Nar, along with ADA University, the ADA University Foundation, bp, and its partners. It should be noted that the JestPlus application is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

The event featured speeches by Rahila Hasratli, Director of the Vocational Labour Rehabilitation Centre; Heydar Rahimli, Deputy Chair of the “Support for the Deaf” Public Union; Nurana Aliyeva, Nar’s expert on corporate social responsibility and sponsorship projects, and Amir Adamov, ADA University representative and Technical Lead of the “JestPlus” project, addressed the participants and highlighted the importance of digital inclusion and accessible educational opportunities. In their remarks, they highlighted the importance of digital inclusivity and accessible educational opportunities. During the interactive meeting, participants were introduced to the application’s features, their questions were answered, and practical recommendations on using the application were provided.

Nar continues to support initiatives aimed at creating equal opportunities for various groups of society and improving digital accessibility.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been Azerbaijan’s leading mobile operator in terms of the Customer Loyalty Index for the past seven years. This success is driven by the company’s consistent customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator offers reliable and high-quality communication services, various internet packages, and modern eSIM technology at affordable prices.