President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am delighted to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your friendly people on the momentous occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Italian Republic.

Italy is a close friend and a reliable strategic partner of Azerbaijan. I am pleased that relations between our two countries are developing in a spirit of mutual respect and trust, with our multi-dimensional strategic partnership expanding and gaining new substance every day. We attach particular importance to the advancement of our relations with Italy across all spheres.

Your second official visit to Azerbaijan in October of last year stands as a testament to the high level of our interstate ties and active political dialogue. Our joint participation in the inauguration of the Italy-Azerbaijan University during that visit vividly reflects the top-level attention dedicated to fostering our cultural and humanitarian ties.

This high level of political relations plays an essential role in driving Azerbaijani-Italian interaction forward. Today, the spectrum of issues on our bilateral agenda is exceptionally broad. Our cooperation, which encompasses successful partnerships in numerous areas, ranging from trade, the economy, energy, and industrial manufacturing to education, and which expands each year to include new areas, is truly strategic in nature. Fully realizing the existing potential of our economic ties, alongside diversifying our cooperation in investment, defense, and humanitarian fields, including emerging sectors, remains one of the primary tasks before us.

I am fully convinced that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijani-Italian friendship, fortify our reliable partnership, and comprehensively expand our cooperation.

On this landmark day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and every success in your high endeavors, and wish the friendly people of Italy enduring well-being and prosperity," the letter reads.