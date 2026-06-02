Caspian projects form long-term infrastructure and technological base - bp

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Projects in the Caspian region form a long-term infrastructure and technological base, bp's Vice President Subsurface for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, Dan Sparkes, said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the implementation of projects in the Caspian Basin not only ensures production and infrastructure development, but also builds long-term technological and production capabilities, including the development of fabrication sites and human capital.

Sparkes noted that the Karabakh project envisages the creation of the world's second subsea bundle production complex in the Caspian region.

He said that such modules enable to combine several pipelines and communications into a single unit that can be transported and installed without the need for specialized pipelay vessels.

"Technological capabilities continue to develop in the region, including the use of new seismic methods, which have become a significant factor for the industry in the Caspian Basin," he also said.

In this context, he mentioned the acquisition and processing of new seismic data from the Shah Deniz field, noting that after 30 years of production, field exploration continues using new data processing technologies.