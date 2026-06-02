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AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)

Society Materials 2 June 2026 12:54 (UTC +04:00)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. On June 2, in connection with the Professional Holiday of Civil Aviation Workers in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) team and other civil aviation representatives visited the Alley of Honors, Trend reports via AZAL.

The visitors paid tribute to the memory of the architect and founder of modern independent Azerbaijan, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, by visiting his grave and laying flowers at his memorial.

They also honored the memory of the prominent ophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, and laid flowers at her grave.

AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)
AZAL team and civil aviation representatives visit Alley of Honors (PHOTO)

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