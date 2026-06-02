UAE, Turkmen road builder discuss infrastructure cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Ambassador of United Arab Emirates to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hameli discussed potential cooperation in construction and infrastructure development with the owner of Ojar Asia, a Turkmen company specializing in the construction of roads and infrastructure facilities during a meeting in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the Embassy of UAE in Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties explored opportunities for cooperation in infrastructure and construction projects.

Earlier, in December 2025, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmet Al-Khay Khamad Al-Hammeli expressed his country’s willingness to double the trade turnover between the two countries in the coming years.

The non-oil trade nexus between Turkmenistan and the United Arab Emirates attained a substantial valuation of $1.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024, reflecting a remarkable 75% escalation relative to the preceding year, 2023. The UAE occupies a prominent position within Turkmenistan's trading ecosystem, securing the third spot in the initial three quarters of 2025.