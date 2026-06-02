bp sheds light on gas reserves at Azerbaijan's Gunashli field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Gunashli field in Azerbaijan is estimated to contain 4-6 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, bp's Executive Vice President for Production and Operations, Gordon Birrell, told reporters at the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

He said that the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field is one of the largest oil fields in the world, and more than 4 billion barrels of oil have been produced since its commissioning. According to him, this project is a great success story in terms of the application of technology and innovation.

Birrell noted that the discovery of gas reserves both above and below the oil layer in the field opens up new opportunities, and an agreement has been reached with SOCAR and the Azerbaijani government regarding the production of this gas.

"Gas reserves are located in two main parts of the field - the Gunashli and Azeri blocks, and there are still some uncertainties regarding the volume of reserves in both directions. The main purpose of the initial production well is to collect subsurface dynamic data and reduce uncertainty regarding reserves," the official explained.

He added that, based on current estimates, gas reserves in the Gunashli area alone are likely to be in the range of 4-6 trillion cubic feet, but an accurate assessment has not yet been carried out for the Azeri part, and the process is at an early stage.

Furthermore, Birrell stressed that this new gas potential is of great importance for the future development of the ACG field.