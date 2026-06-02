Azerbaijan hosts high-level energy talks with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A meeting was held between delegations led by Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of OJSC “AzerEnerji,” Nabi Aitjanov, Chairman of the Board of JSC “Kazakhstan Electric Grid Operating Company” (KEGOC), Nabi Aitzhanov, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan National Electric Grids, Feruz Kurbanov, Trend reports, citing “AzerEnerji.”

The meeting featured an exchange of views on the current state and prospects for the development of energy cooperation between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The sides also discussed the application of new technologies and the integration of renewable energy sources into the energy system, as well as the exchange of experience regarding the recently launched energy storage centers in Azerbaijan based on battery storage systems with a capacity of 250 MWh / 500 MWh.

The meeting emphasized the importance of intensifying further cooperation and mutual visits.