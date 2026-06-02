President Sadyr Zhaparov attends inauguration of Eldik Bank’s headquarters in Bishkek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. President Sadyr Japarov attended the inauguration of Eldik Bank’s new headquarters in Bishkek, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The bank occupies six floors of a recently constructed building, featuring modern customer service areas, dedicated workspaces for staff, mother-and-child rooms, and specialized facilities for individuals with disabilities.

In his address at the event, President Japarov underscored that Kyrgyzstan is progressively establishing a new economic model in which the financial sector serves as a catalyst for long-term investment, technological modernization, and sustainable development.

He stated, “Our country is consistently pursuing a trajectory toward developing an innovative economy, modernizing the financial system, enhancing the quality of public services, and expanding access to contemporary financial services for both individuals and businesses. By integrating digital solutions, Kyrgyzstan is constructing a modern financial system grounded in technology, transparency, inclusivity, and trust. We are actively advancing cashless payment systems, mobile financial services, electronic public services, digital identification mechanisms, and sophisticated banking technologies.”

President Japarov further emphasized that the inauguration of Eldik Bank’s new headquarters exemplifies the transformative developments occurring within the country. He highlighted that Eldik Bank is one of Kyrgyzstan’s largest financial institutions, with capital exceeding 80 billion soms ($915 million).

He noted that the bank intends to allocate loan capital toward the construction of one of the country’s largest energy initiatives—the Verkhne-Naryn Hydropower Cascade, as well as projects aimed at developing transportation infrastructure and the aviation sector, in addition to supporting educational and healthcare institutions throughout the republic.

President Japarov also observed that Eldik Bank, for the first time in Kyrgyzstan’s history, has accessed international capital markets. This year, the bank successfully issued Eurobonds totaling $500 million on the London Stock Exchange.

“This remarkable achievement reflects the high level of confidence international investors have not only in the bank itself, but also in Kyrgyzstan and the extensive reforms currently being implemented in our country,” he concluded.

“Eldik Bank” has successfully been accredited by the Green Climate Fund. For Kyrgyzstan, this opens direct access to international climate finance and creates new opportunities for implementing projects in the “green” economy sector.

In conclusion, President Sadyr Japarov emphasized that behind all of Eldik Bank’s current successes lies the tremendous hard work of its employees, but even more ambitious tasks lie ahead. These include strengthening financial stability, implementing cutting-edge innovative solutions, and expanding citizens’ access to financial services.