Turkmenistan allocates over 76% of budget spending to social sector as of 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. More than 76% of Turkmenistan's budget expenditures in 2025 were directed toward the social sector, according to the annual report of the country's Ombudsman, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The report said the funding was used to support housing, education, healthcare and other social infrastructure projects across the country.

During the year, Turkmenistan commissioned 130 residential buildings comprising 830 apartments, two healthcare facilities, six water treatment and energy infrastructure facilities.

In addition, nine new facilities designed to create employment opportunities were commissioned, while two villages and one settlement were established during the reporting period.