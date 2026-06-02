XRG positions Caspian basin among its strategic hubs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Caspian basin is one of the strategic energy hubs for XRG Corporation, and the first project in the energy sector of Azerbaijan is the Absheron project, implemented jointly with SOCAR and TotalEnergies, Azerbaijan Country Manager for XRG, Tolga Demir, said at a panel discussion held on the second day of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

"We are forming a regionally diversified portfolio covering four continents in the international gas direction.

The Caspian basin is one of the strategic hubs for us. Our first project in the energy sector of Azerbaijan is the Absheron project, implemented jointly with SOCAR and TotalEnergies. Azerbaijan was the first place where our international gas business started operating," he said.

Demir noted that although XRG is a new player in the energy sector, the company is backed by ADNOC, one of the world's leading energy companies.

According to him, XRG is the international investment arm of ADNOC, and the company's value exceeds $150 billion.

"We make long-term and sustainable capital investments. This means that we operate with a long-term perspective, not a short-term one," he emphasized.